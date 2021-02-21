New York Mets
Mets bench shaping up well with depth, defense, anything else thrown at them
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The starting nine for the New York Mets in 2021 will include two major differences. Francisco Lindor will play a whole lot of games as the shortstop and Ja...
Jordan Yamamoto 'working my butt off' for Mets rotation spot | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 20m
Jordan Yamamoto is no stranger to entering spring training with an uncertain role laid before him.
Lunch Time Links 2/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets sign Taijuan Walker, move Noah Syndergaard to 60-day IL
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The Mets transferred Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract Saturday.
Opinion: Tyler Flowers Could Bolster Mets’ Thin Catching Depth
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets addressed a big need this winter almost right away, as they sprung into action and gave catcher James McCann a four-year contract.McCann, 30, ranked in the 88th percentile in framing
Pitchers & Catchers Are Here, Bonus Interview With Glendon Rusch
by: Protect Children Radio — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva talks about the optimism around the start of pitchers and catchers and why the offseason was not a failure. Hear his reaction to members of the media saying the Mets should not extend Francisco Lindor before the season. Bonus Coverage:...
Arodys Vizcaíno is attempting to return to the mound with the Mets
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
It’s been nearly two years since he last pitched in a game, but he had major league success before his shoulder surgery.
Pumping the brakes on enthusiasm for the Mets’ 40-man roster depth
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
Roster churn has always been part of the game; however, it seems like it’s been increasing the past few years. And that’s on an MLB-level. With the Mets, it seems like it’s in overdrive, especially…
RT @metsrewind: February 21, 1980: The @Mets announce they have hired Frank Cashen to replace Joe McDonald as general manager. From 1965-1975, Cashen led the @Orioles to two World Series titles, four AL pennants and two division titles. #MetsRewind #LGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/uDKCTCRVQ2Blogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: February 21, 1974: After winning 19 games and leading the @Mets to the 1973 NL pennant, the team signs Tom Seaver to a one-year deal worth $172,500 to become the highest-paid player in @MLB history. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/ZnF64rKRx2Blogger / Podcaster
We can all see how much of your dad is in you, Ben. You bravely do honor to his memory every single day!🙏Two years ago I lost my hero. Despite the indescribable void, my family and I will never forget the support and love we’ve received since. I promise he was an even better Dad than writer, and I can’t wait to help induct him into the @BaseballHall in Cooperstown this summer. https://t.co/1ENEPWMj75Beat Writer / Columnist
