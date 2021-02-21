New York Mets
Jordan Yamamoto 'working my butt off' for Mets rotation spot | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 20m
Jordan Yamamoto is no stranger to entering spring training with an uncertain role laid before him.
Mets bench shaping up well with depth, defense, anything else thrown at them
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The starting nine for the New York Mets in 2021 will include two major differences. Francisco Lindor will play a whole lot of games as the shortstop and Ja...
Lunch Time Links 2/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets sign Taijuan Walker, move Noah Syndergaard to 60-day IL
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The Mets transferred Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract Saturday.
Opinion: Tyler Flowers Could Bolster Mets’ Thin Catching Depth
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets addressed a big need this winter almost right away, as they sprung into action and gave catcher James McCann a four-year contract.McCann, 30, ranked in the 88th percentile in framing
Pitchers & Catchers Are Here, Bonus Interview With Glendon Rusch
by: Protect Children Radio — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva talks about the optimism around the start of pitchers and catchers and why the offseason was not a failure. Hear his reaction to members of the media saying the Mets should not extend Francisco Lindor before the season. Bonus Coverage:...
Arodys Vizcaíno is attempting to return to the mound with the Mets
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
It’s been nearly two years since he last pitched in a game, but he had major league success before his shoulder surgery.
Pumping the brakes on enthusiasm for the Mets’ 40-man roster depth
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
Roster churn has always been part of the game; however, it seems like it’s been increasing the past few years. And that’s on an MLB-level. With the Mets, it seems like it’s in overdrive, especially…
