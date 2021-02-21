Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Prime Time Sports Talk
Steve Cohen Beginning to Follow Through on ‘East Coast Dodgers’ Promise

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 1h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made a statement during his introductory press conference on November 10, 2020, that is worth repeating. After the organization reached an agreement with Kevin Pillar on Monday night, Cohen said "I like what the...

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Designate Guillermo Heredia For Assignment

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 5m

The Mets have designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assignment.  The move was made to create a 40-man roster spot for &hellip;

MLB: Mets.com
Mets sign OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14m

FLUSHING, N.Y. -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment. The 6-0, 200-pounder split the 2020 season...

New York Post
Luis Rojas’ message to Mets amid sky-high expectations

by: Mike Puma New York Post 16m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Luis Rojas will keep his remarks brief to conform with safety protocols, but nonetheless plans to ring the metaphorical opening bell on the Mets’ season Monday morning by

MLB: Mets.com
Mets' Hurlin' Hawaiian takes pride in roots

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 32m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Shortly after Jordan Yamamoto learned of his trade to the Mets, he received a call from an acquaintance back home in Hawaii. “You didn’t get No. 50?” the voice on the other line said. “I’m a rookie here,” Yamamoto replied. “I...

Mets Junkies
Yamamoto talks to media

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

I’m already a huge fan of Jordan Yamamoto… I’m not even exactly sure on why, but I feel like there’s something there. At only 24, the Mets were able to acquire the right-hander via trade with the Miami Marlins for minor leaguer Federico Polanco....

New York Post
Reggie Jackson no longer working for the Yankees

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

TAMPA — Reggie Jackson no longer will serve as a special adviser for the Yankees, the Baseball Hall of Famer told The Post on Sunday. “I would say I’ve stepped back a little bit, taken my

SNY Mets

Jordan Yamamoto discusses the competition to make the Mets pitching staff | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Jordan Yamamoto discusses how competitive it's going to be to make the Mets pitching staff, Marcus Stroman's steadying influence, and his connection to a pop...

