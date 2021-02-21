New York Mets
Mets sign OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 13m
FLUSHING, N.Y. -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment. The 6-0, 200-pounder split the 2020 season...
Mets Designate Guillermo Heredia For Assignment
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The Mets have designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assignment. The move was made to create a 40-man roster spot for …
Luis Rojas’ message to Mets amid sky-high expectations
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 14m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Luis Rojas will keep his remarks brief to conform with safety protocols, but nonetheless plans to ring the metaphorical opening bell on the Mets’ season Monday morning by
Mets' Hurlin' Hawaiian takes pride in roots
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 30m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Shortly after Jordan Yamamoto learned of his trade to the Mets, he received a call from an acquaintance back home in Hawaii. “You didn’t get No. 50?” the voice on the other line said. “I’m a rookie here,” Yamamoto replied. “I...
Steve Cohen Beginning to Follow Through on ‘East Coast Dodgers’ Promise
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made a statement during his introductory press conference on November 10, 2020, that is worth repeating. After the organization reached an agreement with Kevin Pillar on Monday night, Cohen said "I like what the...
Yamamoto talks to media
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
I’m already a huge fan of Jordan Yamamoto… I’m not even exactly sure on why, but I feel like there’s something there. At only 24, the Mets were able to acquire the right-hander via trade with the Miami Marlins for minor leaguer Federico Polanco....
Reggie Jackson no longer working for the Yankees
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
TAMPA — Reggie Jackson no longer will serve as a special adviser for the Yankees, the Baseball Hall of Famer told The Post on Sunday. “I would say I’ve stepped back a little bit, taken my
Jordan Yamamoto discusses the competition to make the Mets pitching staff | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Jordan Yamamoto discusses how competitive it's going to be to make the Mets pitching staff, Marcus Stroman's steadying influence, and his connection to a pop...
