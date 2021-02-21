New York Mets
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso make their debut at Mets camp | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
The newest Mets star Francisco Lindor and 1st baseman Pete Alonso arrived at Spring Training and got right to work with their teammates.Subscribe to get the ...
Mets second-year starter David Peterson is 'ready to compete and get after it' | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson enters his second season competing for a spot in the team's rotation and says he's excited for the work ahead h...
Heredia DFA’d by Mets
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 5m
To make room for the now officially signed Kevin Pillar, the Mets have designated Guillorme Heredia for assignment. The Mets claimed Heredia off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in late August of 2020. In 17 AB’s, Heredia hit .235/.278/.588/.866
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN OF KEVIN PILLAR TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
METS SIGN OF KEVIN PILLAR TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL FLUSHING, N.Y., February 21, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has ...
Mets Announce Kevin Pillar Signing, Designate Guillermo Heredia For Assignment
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets announced Sunday night that they have officially signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year pact. In a corresponding move, the team designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assig
Mets Designate Guillermo Heredia For Assignment
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets have designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assignment. The move was made to create a 40-man roster spot for …
Mets sign OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y. -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment. The 6-0, 200-pounder split the 2020 season...
Luis Rojas’ message to Mets amid sky-high expectations
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Luis Rojas will keep his remarks brief to conform with safety protocols, but nonetheless plans to ring the metaphorical opening bell on the Mets’ season Monday morning by
Mets' Hurlin' Hawaiian takes pride in roots
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Shortly after Jordan Yamamoto learned of his trade to the Mets, he received a call from an acquaintance back home in Hawaii. “You didn’t get No. 50?” the voice on the other line said. “I’m a rookie here,” Yamamoto replied. “I...
