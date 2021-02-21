Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Heredia DFA’d by Mets

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

To make room for the now officially signed Kevin Pillar, the Mets have designated Guillorme Heredia for assignment. The Mets claimed Heredia off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in late August of 2020. In 17 AB’s, Heredia hit .235/.278/.588/.866

SNY Mets

Tomas Nido talks improved offense, meshing with McCann, reuniting with Lindor | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Mets catcher Tomas Nido hopes to build on his improved offensive performance in 2020 but is even more excited about the Mets' new additions. Forming an effec...

Mets Junkies
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 20): One flew over the Doves nest w/ Ernest Dove

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

Ernest Dove of Sportanarium.com’s The Sports Report joins Gem as he goes crazy. They talk about the addition of Taijuan Walker as well as who they’re looking forward to seeing this Spring.

MLB: Mets.com
Dom Smith talks shop with idol Barry Bonds

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

Dominic Smith had a chance to interview one of his idols on Sunday, hosting an Instagram Live with Barry Bonds. The two talked about issues ranging from baseball -- Smith was particularly curious about what it was like for Bonds to be intentionally...

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN OF KEVIN PILLAR TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

    METS SIGN OF KEVIN PILLAR TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL   FLUSHING, N.Y., February 21, 2021 –  The New York Mets today announced that the club has ...

Mets Merized
Mets Announce Kevin Pillar Signing, Designate Guillermo Heredia For Assignment

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3h

The Mets announced Sunday night that they have officially signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year pact. In a corresponding move, the team designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assig

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Designate Guillermo Heredia For Assignment

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3h

The Mets have designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assignment.  The move was made to create a 40-man roster spot for &hellip;

MLB: Mets.com
Mets sign OF Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3h

FLUSHING, N.Y. -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment. The 6-0, 200-pounder split the 2020 season...

New York Post
Luis Rojas’ message to Mets amid sky-high expectations

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

PORT ST. LUCIE — Luis Rojas will keep his remarks brief to conform with safety protocols, but nonetheless plans to ring the metaphorical opening bell on the Mets’ season Monday morning by

