Jordan Yamamoto out to earn Mets rotation spot, special uniform number
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Jordan Yamamoto grew up in Hawaii, which also produced Sid Fernandez — a key starting pitcher for the Mets’ last World Series winning team in 1986. “[Fernandez] is a legend
Mets sign Ex-Jay Kevin Pillar to $5M US, 1-year deal
by: The Associated Press — CBC Sports 18m
The Seattle Mariners finalized a two-year contract worth $7 million US with former Blue Jays reliever Ken Giles on Friday that includes a club option for the 2023 season.
Ron Hunt: The First Mets Player To Start An All Star Game (1963-1966)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 25m
Ronald Kenneth Hunt was born on February 23, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri The infielder was signed by the Milwaukee Braves in 1959, spendi...
Mets, veteran OF Pillar finalize 1-year, $5M deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
As they prepare to open spring training, the new-look New York Mets added some outfield depth on Sunday night, finalizing a one-year deal with veteran Kevin Pillar, 32.
Tomas Nido talks improved offense, meshing with McCann, reuniting with Lindor | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Mets catcher Tomas Nido hopes to build on his improved offensive performance in 2020 but is even more excited about the Mets' new additions. Forming an effec...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 20): One flew over the Doves nest w/ Ernest Dove
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
Ernest Dove of Sportanarium.com’s The Sports Report joins Gem as he goes crazy. They talk about the addition of Taijuan Walker as well as who they’re looking forward to seeing this Spring.
Dom Smith talks shop with idol Barry Bonds
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
Dominic Smith had a chance to interview one of his idols on Sunday, hosting an Instagram Live with Barry Bonds. The two talked about issues ranging from baseball -- Smith was particularly curious about what it was like for Bonds to be intentionally...
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN OF KEVIN PILLAR TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
METS SIGN OF KEVIN PILLAR TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL FLUSHING, N.Y., February 21, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has ...
