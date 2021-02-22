New York Mets
The Mets arrive on Monday morning for spring training in Port St Lucie | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 24m
The New York Mets are in full swing for spring training, so check out Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and more as they arrive for Monday morning action in Po...
New York Mets 2021: Scouting, Projected Lineup, Season Prediction
by: Athlon Sports — Athlon Sports 12m
When Mets superfan Steve Cohen paid a record $2.475 billion to buy the franchise in November, it signaled a clear direction win today, win tomorrow,......
Mets' Francisco Lindor explains why 'it's great to be in New York' as he unveils signature New Balance shoe - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 39m
New Balance is set to drop the Lindor 1 cleats and the Lindor Pro collection next month
Mike's Mets - No Free Pass for Luis Rojas This Time Around
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 44m
By Mike Steffanos February 21, 2021 Tim Britton had a good profile of Mets manager Luis Rojas up on The Athletic earlier this week...
Kris Bryant would look really good in Blue and Orange
by: Chris Dial — Mets 360 50m
The Mets have had, by all accounts, a terrific offseason. Steve Cohen has done a particularly good job of improving the team on the field. Most projections put the Mets in the lead for the divisio…
Sandy Alderson’s Focus On Rotation Isn’t Necessarily New
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
Compared to the 2020 New York Mets, the current group getting ready for 2021 in Port St. Lucie is much improved. One area that's seen a major lift in expected production from top-to-bottom is the
Mets’ Joey Lucchesi who is not the 5th starter tells us how to goof on him!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Hey I like this guy – he is pre-writing the jokes! New Mets lefthander Joey Lucchesi pronounces his last name Loo-KAY-see, but he understands if you mess it up. “I’ve heard Loo-cheesy, Loo-chessy,” he said. “But I’m used to that, so it’s all good.”
Can Jerry Blevins reclaim his role in the Mets’ bullpen?
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The lefty hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2019.
