Report: Yoenis Cespedes holding showcase for MLB teams in March

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 47m

Cespedes, 35, opted out of the pandemic-shortened season after an absence from the New York Mets. He was reportedly upset about his role and lack of playing time with the franchise.

NBC Sports
Mets sign OF Kevin Pillar to 1-year deal, cut Heredia

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 23m

The Mets finalized a $5 million, one-year deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar as outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment.

FanGraphs
Mets Bolster Rotation With Taijuan Walker

by: Jay Jaffe FanGraphs 37m

Having already upgraded their rotation this winter, the Mets add a former top prospect.

Mets Minors
Exclusive: Former Met Chasen Bradford Fighting For Another Opportunity

by: Rob Piersall Mets Minors 40m

"You think I made it to the big leagues as a 35th round, senior sign, and Tommy John surgery is going to stop me? You’re crazy. Give me an opportunity and I’ll show what I have, just as I hav

Mack's Mets
Francisco Lindor speaks live from spring training

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44m

  SNY YouTube Link . 

SNY Mets

How the Mets could construct the heart of their batting order | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 48m

The Mets have some very good hitters between Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Dom Smith, etc. Sal Licata and John Jastremski discuss on GEICO...

New York Post
Yoenis Cespedes plots comeback after bizarre Mets ending

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 53m

Yoenis Cespedes isn’t done yet. The mercurial former Mets outfielder is attempting a comeback. The 35-year-old Cespedes will hold a showcase for teams on March 2 in Fort Pierce, Fla, The

Film Room
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 02/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Francisco Lindor addresses the media for the first time since arriving at the Mets Spring Training facility.

