Exclusive: Former Met Chasen Bradford Fighting For Another Opportunity
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Minors 40m
"You think I made it to the big leagues as a 35th round, senior sign, and Tommy John surgery is going to stop me? You’re crazy. Give me an opportunity and I’ll show what I have, just as I hav
Mets sign OF Kevin Pillar to 1-year deal, cut Heredia
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 23m
The Mets finalized a $5 million, one-year deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar as outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment.
Mets Bolster Rotation With Taijuan Walker
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 38m
Having already upgraded their rotation this winter, the Mets add a former top prospect.
Francisco Lindor speaks live from spring training
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 44m
SNY YouTube Link .
Report: Yoenis Cespedes holding showcase for MLB teams in March
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 47m
Cespedes, 35, opted out of the pandemic-shortened season after an absence from the New York Mets. He was reportedly upset about his role and lack of playing time with the franchise.
How the Mets could construct the heart of their batting order | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 48m
The Mets have some very good hitters between Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Dom Smith, etc. Sal Licata and John Jastremski discuss on GEICO...
Yoenis Cespedes plots comeback after bizarre Mets ending
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 54m
Yoenis Cespedes isn’t done yet. The mercurial former Mets outfielder is attempting a comeback. The 35-year-old Cespedes will hold a showcase for teams on March 2 in Fort Pierce, Fla, The
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 02/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Francisco Lindor addresses the media for the first time since arriving at the Mets Spring Training facility.
Tweets
CBS Sports' @middlebrooks told @ZachGelb this weekend that he's all in on the Mets' rotation. https://t.co/u5LRkyzX6tTV / Radio Network
RT @TalkinBaseball_: The Tatis family looking fresh after Jr. signed that new contract!Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Feinsand: Here's the breakdown of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $340M contract, per source: 2021: $1M 2028: $25M 2022: $5M 2029: $36M 2023: $7M 2030: $36M 2024: $11M 2031: $36M 2025: $20M 2032: $36M 2026: $20M 2033: $36M 2027: $25M 2034: $36MBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets at 89.5 wins, per @betonline_ag. Do you take the over or under?Blogger / Podcaster
Francisco Lindor talks about the current state of baseball and what needs to change: "Analytics has taken over the game too much...the game is heading in the wrong direction. You're rewarding teams for losing"TV / Radio Network
This look in Noah Syndergaard's eyes is because he just glanced up and saw @SteveGelbs. (I'm not joking.) https://t.co/ntuylNJm80Blogger / Podcaster
