New York Mets

Film Room
59366652_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor on new teammates | 02/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 48m

Francisco Lindor discusses getting to know his new teammates, the first couple days of Spring Training and more

CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor says there's 'mutual interest' for contract extension - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 2m

Lindor also said Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340M deal in San Diego shows 'the game's headed in the right direction'

Mack's Mets
59367693_thumbnail

ballnine - WEAR YOUR HARD HAT

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 6m

  By  Kevin Kernan  February 17, 2021  T he best thing about spring training is the optimism. There is renewal in the air. The hope of succe...

The Score
57522500_thumbnail

Lindor, Mets haven't talked extension: I'm not 'scared of free agency'

by: Jason Wilson The Score 9m

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor hasn't engaged in extension talks with the New York Mets yet, but he's not worried about getting a deal done."I've never been scared of free agency," Lindor said during Monday's press conference. "So it's not like...

MLB Trade Rumors
43803270_thumbnail

Yoenis Cespedes Intends To Play In 2021

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 12m

After opting out of the 2020 season, Yoenis Cespedes is planning to play this year, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports &hellip;

Mets Merized
58275893_thumbnail

Dominic Smith, Carlos Carrasco Among Four Players Not in Camp

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 24m

Mets manager Luis Rojas told the media on Monday afternoon that Dominic Smith and Carlos Carrasco are among four players that have yet to report to Port St. Lucie. Monday is the first day of full

The Apple

Francisco Lindor Notes "Mutual Interest" in Mets Extension

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 26m

Puts "duty to winning" ahead of negotiations

Shea Bridge Report

The Journalist's Lament

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 47m

Trying to break into sports journalism can make waiting for an outdoor dining igloo an even more complicated experience.

