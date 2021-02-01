Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
ballnine - WEAR YOUR HARD HAT

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 39s

  By  Kevin Kernan  February 17, 2021  T he best thing about spring training is the optimism. There is renewal in the air. The hope of succe...

The Score
Lindor, Mets haven't talked extension: I'm not 'scared of free agency'

by: Jason Wilson The Score 4m

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor hasn't engaged in extension talks with the New York Mets yet, but he's not worried about getting a deal done."I've never been scared of free agency," Lindor said during Monday's press conference. "So it's not like...

MLB Trade Rumors
Yoenis Cespedes Intends To Play In 2021

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 7m

After opting out of the 2020 season, Yoenis Cespedes is planning to play this year, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports &hellip;

Mets Merized
Dominic Smith, Carlos Carrasco Among Four Players Not in Camp

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 18m

Mets manager Luis Rojas told the media on Monday afternoon that Dominic Smith and Carlos Carrasco are among four players that have yet to report to Port St. Lucie. Monday is the first day of full

The Apple

Francisco Lindor Notes "Mutual Interest" in Mets Extension

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 20m

Puts "duty to winning" ahead of negotiations

Shea Bridge Report

The Journalist's Lament

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 42m

Trying to break into sports journalism can make waiting for an outdoor dining igloo an even more complicated experience.

Film Room
Francisco Lindor on new teammates | 02/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 42m

Francisco Lindor discusses getting to know his new teammates, the first couple days of Spring Training and more

SNY Mets

LIVE: Jeff McNeil speaks from spring training | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

New York Mets Jeff McNeil speaks live from spring training at Port St. Lucie.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWNCheck out mo...

