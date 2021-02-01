New York Mets
Mets' Francisco Lindor says there's 'mutual interest' for contract extension - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 5s
Lindor also said Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340M deal in San Diego shows 'the game's headed in the right direction'
ballnine - WEAR YOUR HARD HAT
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
By Kevin Kernan February 17, 2021 T he best thing about spring training is the optimism. There is renewal in the air. The hope of succe...
Lindor, Mets haven't talked extension: I'm not 'scared of free agency'
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 7m
All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor hasn't engaged in extension talks with the New York Mets yet, but he's not worried about getting a deal done."I've never been scared of free agency," Lindor said during Monday's press conference. "So it's not like...
Yoenis Cespedes Intends To Play In 2021
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 10m
After opting out of the 2020 season, Yoenis Cespedes is planning to play this year, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports …
Dominic Smith, Carlos Carrasco Among Four Players Not in Camp
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 22m
Mets manager Luis Rojas told the media on Monday afternoon that Dominic Smith and Carlos Carrasco are among four players that have yet to report to Port St. Lucie. Monday is the first day of full
Francisco Lindor Notes "Mutual Interest" in Mets Extension
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 24m
Puts "duty to winning" ahead of negotiations
The Journalist's Lament
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 45m
Trying to break into sports journalism can make waiting for an outdoor dining igloo an even more complicated experience.
Francisco Lindor on new teammates | 02/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 46m
Francisco Lindor discusses getting to know his new teammates, the first couple days of Spring Training and more
