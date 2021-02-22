New York Mets
Jonathan Villar was an under-the-radar solid acquisition
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 56m
The New York Mets recently announced that the team has signed infielder Jonathan Villar to a one-year contract. In a corresponding move, RHP Brad Brach has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Villar, 29, ranks fourth in...
Francisco Lindor says there's 'mutual interest' in signing extension with Mets
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 8m
Shortly after the trade was made official, Lindor explained that he did not want to continue contract talks through the start of the regular season. He reiterated that stance on Monday.
Watch Francisco Lindor's Mets spring training news conference | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 22m
New Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor addresses the media for the first time at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2021. ...
Lindor talks Extension
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 33m
Lindor started off by saying that there hasn’t been any talks as far as extension so, stating “we haven’t found the time”. Obviously understandable since Lindor just reported to Port St. Lucie. However, if there were some talks going on since the...
Mets acting GM Zack Scott talks Lindor, Conforto extension, JD Davis | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 38m
JD Davis was originally considered the go-to guy at the hot corner, but diminishing confidence in his defense — most notably from team president Sandy
Mets acting GM Zack Scott addresses Lindor’s potential extension and confidence in J.D. Davis | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 38m
Mets acting GM Zack Scott explains why the team hasn’t talked to Francisco Lindor about an extension just yet, his confidence in J.D. Davis as New York’s eve...
Mack's Mock Pick 1.17 - OF - Christian Franklin
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 42m
Christian Franklin OF 5-11 185 Arkansas Mack's spin - No one suffered more from the shortened 2020 sea...
Francisco Lindor on Mets Contract Talks: 'I've Never Been Afraid of Free Agency'
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 50m
Francisco Lindor is heading into his first year with the New York Mets but the last one under his current contract...
Lindor: Not 'too early' to talk new deal with Mets
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 51m
As he ponders what his new deal might look like, New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor was quite happy to see the contract fellow shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. received from the San Diego Padres.
