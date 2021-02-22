Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Lindor: Not 'too early' to talk new deal with Mets

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 51m

As he ponders what his new deal might look like, New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor was quite happy to see the contract fellow shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. received from the San Diego Padres.

Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor says there's 'mutual interest' in signing extension with Mets

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 8m

Shortly after the trade was made official, Lindor explained that he did not want to continue contract talks through the start of the regular season. He reiterated that stance on Monday. 

Newsday
Watch Francisco Lindor's Mets spring training news conference | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 22m

New Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor addresses the media for the first time at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2021. ...

Mets Junkies
Lindor talks Extension

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 33m

Lindor started off by saying that there hasn’t been any talks as far as extension so, stating “we haven’t found the time”. Obviously understandable since Lindor just reported to Port St. Lucie. However, if there were some talks going on since the...

Metro News
Mets acting GM Zack Scott talks Lindor, Conforto extension, JD Davis | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 38m

JD Davis was originally considered the go-to guy at the hot corner, but diminishing confidence in his defense — most notably from team president Sandy

SNY Mets

Mets acting GM Zack Scott addresses Lindor’s potential extension and confidence in J.D. Davis | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 39m

Mets acting GM Zack Scott explains why the team hasn’t talked to Francisco Lindor about an extension just yet, his confidence in J.D. Davis as New York’s eve...

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick 1.17 - OF - Christian Franklin

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 43m

  Christian Franklin   OF      5-11      185      Arkansas     Mack's spin -  No one suffered more from the shortened 2020 sea...

Bleacher Report
Francisco Lindor on Mets Contract Talks: 'I've Never Been Afraid of Free Agency'

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 51m

Francisco Lindor is heading into his first year with the New York Mets but the last one under his current contract...

