New York Mets

New York Post
Jeff McNeil still planing to ‘play everywhere’ for Mets

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 31m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Jeff McNeil arrived at spring training this year projected to be the Mets’ everyday second baseman. But as the versatile weapon who arrived at camp last year penciled in to be

Film Room
Jeff McNeil on his versatility | 02/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 8m

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil talks about his ability to play multiple positions and looking forward to playing with Francisco Lindor

Daily News
Mets' double-play duo of Lindor, McNeil getting acquainted - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The Mets’ new double-play duo got to work Monday.

MLB: Mets.com
Notes: Scott likes roster; Mets' team meeting

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- All told, the Mets turned over nearly half their 40-man roster this offseason, swapping 18 new players into that group. That’s an immense total, two or three times what the Mets have generally done in winters past. In a...

Lohud
NY Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor takes batting practice

by: @lohud LoHud 2h

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor took batting practice during Monday's full-squad workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

North Jersey
NY Mets: 5 things to know following the team's first full-squad workout

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2h

Here's what to know after the New York Mets completed their first full-squad workout on Monday.

Newsday
New-look Mets, Francisco Lindor have good time at first full-squad workout | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On the Mets’ first day together in their new era — with new ownership, a new front office and a bunch of new players — Jeff McNeil walked into the clubhouse and was struck by th

SNY Mets

Mets start spring training style: Lindor, the bullpen and beyond | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Mets spring training is fully underway with a lot of fresh faces on hand. Doug Williams and Andy Martino bring you an all-new Shea Anything podcast and start...

