Jeff McNeil on his versatility | 02/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 32s
Mets infielder Jeff McNeil talks about his ability to play multiple positions and looking forward to playing with Francisco Lindor
Jeff McNeil still planing to ‘play everywhere’ for Mets
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 24m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Jeff McNeil arrived at spring training this year projected to be the Mets’ everyday second baseman. But as the versatile weapon who arrived at camp last year penciled in to be
Mets' double-play duo of Lindor, McNeil getting acquainted - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets’ new double-play duo got to work Monday.
Notes: Scott likes roster; Mets' team meeting
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- All told, the Mets turned over nearly half their 40-man roster this offseason, swapping 18 new players into that group. That’s an immense total, two or three times what the Mets have generally done in winters past. In a...
NY Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor takes batting practice
by: @lohud — LoHud 2h
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor took batting practice during Monday's full-squad workout in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
NY Mets: 5 things to know following the team's first full-squad workout
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
Here's what to know after the New York Mets completed their first full-squad workout on Monday.
New-look Mets, Francisco Lindor have good time at first full-squad workout | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On the Mets’ first day together in their new era — with new ownership, a new front office and a bunch of new players — Jeff McNeil walked into the clubhouse and was struck by th
Mets start spring training style: Lindor, the bullpen and beyond | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Mets spring training is fully underway with a lot of fresh faces on hand. Doug Williams and Andy Martino bring you an all-new Shea Anything podcast and start...
