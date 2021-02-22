New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Using Fernando Tatis Extension As Model For Francisco Lindor
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 15m
As has been reported, Fernando Tatis, Jr. signed a 14 year $340 million contract extension with a full no trade clause. Naturally, when it comes to the Mets, the question is how exactly would this …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
The Mets’ roster tinkering appears over for now
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 37m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Without saying the Mets are finished adding players for the season, acting general manager Zack Scott on Monday indicated the team has about reached that point. “I feel really
Jeff McNeil on his versatility | 02/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mets infielder Jeff McNeil talks about his ability to play multiple positions and looking forward to playing with Francisco Lindor
Yoenis Cespedes intends to play in 2021, now he needs a team
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 55m
Two-time All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who has played in just eight games since the end of the 2018 season, has every intention of playing again in 2021.
Don’t Be Shocked If Mets Don’t Extend Francisco Lindor
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 58m
Well, it hasnt happened yet, and do not be surprised if it does not happen at all. And as I always suggest, you can blame Sandy Alderson for it. Not going to happen. I dont know.
Ken Boswell: Second Baseman On Two Mets World Series Teams (1967-1974)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Kenneth George Boswell was born on February 23, 1946 at Austin, Texas. The six foot, left hand hitting infielder attended his home town Sa...
Francisco Lindor concerned analytics are ‘taking over’ baseball
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Francisco Lindor may be a (smiling) face of baseball, but he is not a fan of the direction in which the game is heading. The Mets’ new shortstop, who was elected to the
Taijuan Walker guaranteed $23 million over 3 years by Mets
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Taijuan Walker is guaranteed $23 million over three seasons in his contract with the New York Mets and would get...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The Mets' roster tinkering appears over for now https://t.co/55d2Lxhvn4Blogger / Podcaster
-
2021 Mets are gonna be locked in. No distractions. This team is on a mission.Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) has deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
I worked in construction and retail in college before going to law school and the challenges are completely different. Honestly, retail was probably the hardest.an underdiscussed aspect of modern capitalism is that most low-wage jobs tightly regulate what you're doing at all times while you're on the clock and most high-wage jobs consist of hours of unstructured time in front of the computer during which you can do whateverBlogger / Podcaster
-
LolMavs have “sniffed around” about Kristaps Porzingis’ trade value, source tells B/R’s @JakeLFischer https://t.co/s7s6BJW6kZ https://t.co/cbkTYctkyEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don’t Be Shocked If Mets Don’t Extend Francisco Lindor https://t.co/ekS7gSrOALBlogger / Podcaster
-
Fact: the average Mets player is a pitcher named Trevor DiazGood Morning 🌞 https://t.co/IhIfj8jyu2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets