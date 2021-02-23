New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 2/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ron Hunt , Ken Boswell , and Bobby Bonilla . Franscisco Lindor , Jeff McNeil an...
Don’t Designate Me, Bro
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
When the word designated enters the clubhouse conversation, ballplayers must get a little glum. If youre told youre a designated hitter, it means your glove is deemed superfluous.
Using Fernando Tatis Extension As Model For Francisco Lindor
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
As has been reported, Fernando Tatis, Jr. signed a 14 year $340 million contract extension with a full no trade clause. Naturally, when it comes to the Mets, the question is how exactly would this …
The Mets’ roster tinkering appears over for now
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6h
PORT ST. LUCIE — Without saying the Mets are finished adding players for the season, acting general manager Zack Scott on Monday indicated the team has about reached that point. “I feel really
Jeff McNeil on his versatility | 02/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9h
Mets infielder Jeff McNeil talks about his ability to play multiple positions and looking forward to playing with Francisco Lindor
Yoenis Cespedes intends to play in 2021, now he needs a team
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 6h
Two-time All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who has played in just eight games since the end of the 2018 season, has every intention of playing again in 2021.
Don’t Be Shocked If Mets Don’t Extend Francisco Lindor
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 6h
Well, it hasnt happened yet, and do not be surprised if it does not happen at all. And as I always suggest, you can blame Sandy Alderson for it. Not going to happen. I dont know.
