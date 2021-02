Mets Morning News for February 23, 2021

RT @ apodoftheirown : We did it! We made it over the $3,500 mark! Over the past month, we have raised $3,525.14 for victims of domestic violence. We couldn’t be more proud of you all. Thank you. We can’t wait to celebrate with you TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET. We hope you’ll join us. 🧡💙 https://t.co/wovi68qrTE