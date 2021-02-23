New York Mets
NL East Rankings: Where Does Davis Land At Third Base?
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 53m
Unless Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen have another surprise trade up their sleeves, it looks like the Mets will be staying with J.D. Davis as the team’s starting third baseman. Davis didn’t have
Mets Roster Battle: Albert Almora Jr.’s glove or Jose Martinez’s bat?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7m
The New York Mets have a few weeks before they need to make any major decision about their Opening Day roster. We should expect at least one injury before ...
MLB rumors: Albert Pujols’ wife backtracks on declaration that Angels star will retire after 2021 - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is entering the final year of his 10-year, $240 million contract.
Lunch Time Links 2/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
New York Mets | Francisco Lindor on new teammates | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 41m
Francisco Lindor discusses getting to know his new teammates, the first couple days of Spring Training and more
WATCH: Former Mets’ pitcher Bartolo Colon homers again!
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 1h
When Bartolo Colon went deep against the San Diego Padres, in front of the 7 Line nonetheless, it was one of the highlights we all watched 500 times (low estimate?) over and over. What would you say if I told you Big Sexy (Colon) has done it again?...
Seth Lugo will begin his 2021 season on the injured list
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Given the Mets’ amassed rotation depth, Lugo will be able to resume his role as a high-leverage reliever upon his return.
Sports for Ray: NYC legends back mayoral candidate Ray McGuire - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Investment banker Ray McGuire is running for mayor of New York City and will be on the ballot for the June 2021 Democratic primary.
So excited for Alvarez.Future stud. https://t.co/hxR1ETtCCQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Welcome back imysmMisc
-
Ahem.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Steve Cohen is back on Twitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Welcome back @StevenACohen2Minors
-
It appears Mets owner Steve Cohen has reactivated his Twitter account: @StevenACohen2.Beat Writer / Columnist
