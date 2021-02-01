Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
59392497_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker Says He Won't Wear Jersey No. 00 out of Respect to Mr. Met

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 1h

Taijuan Walker will have to change his number upon joining the New York Mets , but it's not because another player already claimed it. "Mr. Met is double zero," Walker told reporters Tuesday...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY Mets

Jacob deGrom was throwing gas during Tuesday's spring training workout | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3m

Mets two-time Cy Young winning pitcher Jacob deGrom was lights out in today's live batting practice during their spring training workouts. deGrom faced Pete ...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Juan Soto, Trea Turner talk extensions; Scott Kazmir signs deal after five-year absence - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 8m

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday

amNewYork
59393889_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker looking to take next step with Mets in 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 11m

Taijuan Walker describes himself as a "huge wine guy," so there was only one thing to do as he neared a two-year deal with the New York Mets last week. He

MLB: Mets.com
59393062_thumbnail

Walker won't take No. 00 from Mr. Met

by: Matt Monagan MLB: Mets 42m

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker joined the Mets this offseason on a two-year deal. He'll slot nicely into the rotation that already packs the star-power of Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman. But there was one...

Film Room
59392787_thumbnail

Walker on respect for Mr. Met | 02/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 51m

Taijuan Walker talks about his decision to not take No. 00 out of respect for Mr. Met, and instead choosing No. 99

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
59392411_thumbnail

Mets Intent to Win Tipped the Scales for Taijuan Walker

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets made their signing of starting pitcher Taijuan Walker official on Sunday, and on Tuesday morning the right-hander met with the media for the first time.Some of the bigger questions

Mike's Mets
59392408_thumbnail

Breaking With the Past

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

Yesterday, I started writing a piece on the opening of spring training. I had a bad cold that limited me to a few short hours of heavily int...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets