Walker on respect for Mr. Met | 02/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
Taijuan Walker talks about his decision to not take No. 00 out of respect for Mr. Met, and instead choosing No. 99
Jacob deGrom was throwing gas during Tuesday's spring training workout | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
Mets two-time Cy Young winning pitcher Jacob deGrom was lights out in today's live batting practice during their spring training workouts. deGrom faced Pete ...
MLB rumors: Juan Soto, Trea Turner talk extensions; Scott Kazmir signs deal after five-year absence - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 8m
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday
Taijuan Walker looking to take next step with Mets in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 11m
Taijuan Walker describes himself as a "huge wine guy," so there was only one thing to do as he neared a two-year deal with the New York Mets last week. He
Walker won't take No. 00 from Mr. Met
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 42m
Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker joined the Mets this offseason on a two-year deal. He'll slot nicely into the rotation that already packs the star-power of Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman. But there was one...
Taijuan Walker Says He Won't Wear Jersey No. 00 out of Respect to Mr. Met
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 1h
Taijuan Walker will have to change his number upon joining the New York Mets , but it's not because another player already claimed it. "Mr. Met is double zero," Walker told reporters Tuesday...
Mets Intent to Win Tipped the Scales for Taijuan Walker
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets made their signing of starting pitcher Taijuan Walker official on Sunday, and on Tuesday morning the right-hander met with the media for the first time.Some of the bigger questions
Breaking With the Past
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Yesterday, I started writing a piece on the opening of spring training. I had a bad cold that limited me to a few short hours of heavily int...
