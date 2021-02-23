Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Walker switches number choice due to Mr. Met

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

Taijuan Walker pondered taking the No. 00 with the Mets but when he found out that belonged to Mr. Met, the team's mascot, he chose No. 99 instead.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trea Turner, Juan Soto talk extensions; Scott Kazmir signs deal after five-year absence - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 1m

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 14: Will Jacob deGrom Be A Met For Life?

by: N/A Subway To Shea 24m

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - Taijuan Walker signs with the Mets - Jacob deGrom's First Press Conference of 2021 - Will deGrom be a Met for life? - Will the Mets have contract extensions for Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor before...

Prime Time Sports Talk
Ranking the Mets 2021 Starting Lineup

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 32m

The New York Mets have improved their lineup and should be dangerous this season. Ben Fadden ranks the Mets starting lineup going into 2021.

Mets Merized
Edwin Diaz Feels Physically and Mentally Prepared for 2021 Season

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 40m

Speaking for the first time at camp in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday afternoon, New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz said that he has worked very hard this offseason and feels great both "physically and

Daily News
Jacob deGrom hits 99 mph while throwing live BP - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 56m

The only thing hotter than the FIorida sun is Jacob deGrom’s fastball. Even though it’s early, the Mets ace is bringing the heat.

CBS Sports

How Mr. Met altered Taijuan Walker's jersey number selection with his new club - CBSSports.com

by: Shanna McCarriston CBS Sports 1h

Walker knows you don't attempt to outshine Mr. Met

SNY Mets

Jerry Seinfeld and Keith Hernandez reunite for some laughs in 2019 | Time Machine Tuesday | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Time Machine Tuesday stops by 2019 - when Jerry Seinfeld stopped by a Mets game at Citi Field - and reunited with Keith Hernandez! The guys look back to Keit...

