New York Mets

New York Post
Jacob deGrom already in ‘ridiculous’ form at Mets camp

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

PORT ST. LUCIE — Jacob deGrom appeared in good spirits, at one point breaking into a laugh while throwing live batting practice Tuesday, as Mets teammates such as Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trea Turner, Juan Soto talk extensions; Scott Kazmir signs deal after five-year absence - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 2h

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday

New York Post
Michael Conforto doesn’t want Mets to fall into this trap

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 5m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Michael Conforto was packing his bags in the clubhouse shortly after the Mets’ disappointing 2020 season ended when he struck up a conversation with manager Luis Rojas. Their

Mets Minors

Pete Crow-Armstrong Impressing Early in His First Camp

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 12m

Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Mets’ No, 19 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is impressing early in his first spring training camp. The 18-year-old lefty from Harvard-Westlake High School was invit

Newsday
Michael Conforto wants to stay, but focus is on Mets not his contract | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 39m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Michael Conforto still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, still has not broached the subject of a contract extension with the Mets and still would like for those

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Story focused on new-look Rockies, not contract

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 43m

- Trevor Story's priority list this season includes being a more vocal leader, taking his base stealing to another level, crushing early count fastballs and honing his footwork in the field.

Daily News
Nets hopeful Kevin Durant can return before All-Star break - New York Daily News

by: Kristian Winfield NY Daily News 1h

Nets head coach Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant (hamstring) to return to play before the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, but is not putting any pressure on the star forward to come back before he’s ready.

That's So Mets Podcast
Taijuan Walker Impact and Spring Training Storylines

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 1h

Joe and Connor break down the Mets signing starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to fill out their rotation. The guys also go through the top storylines in Mets camp including potential extensions for Lindor and Conforto. As always they close out the show...

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 14: Will Jacob deGrom Be A Met For Life?

by: N/A Subway To Shea 2h

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - Taijuan Walker signs with the Mets - Jacob deGrom's First Press Conference of 2021 - Will deGrom be a Met for life? - Will the Mets have contract extensions for Michael Conforto & Francisco Lindor before...

