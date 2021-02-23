Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Mets exec who doubles as Oscars wiz

by: Jon Paul Morosi MLB: Mets 20m

Sure, Ben Zauzmer read "Moneyball" in elementary school, setting his course for a 2020 World Series ring with the Dodgers’ front office and new position as the Mets’ director of analytics. That career arc sounds familiar in Major League Baseball....

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trea Turner, Juan Soto talk extensions; Scott Kazmir signs deal after five-year absence - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 5h

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday

New York Post
Former Phillie Jarad Eickhoff impressing at Mets spring training

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

Observations from Tuesday’s Mets workout: Got It Covered The Mets practiced pickoff throws to first and third base from the catcher Tuesday. Luis Rojas wants his players developing “muscle

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (1992): Eddie Murray Becomes All Time RBI Leader Amongst Switch Hitters

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 20m

Saturday, June 6th 1992: On this day Hall of Famer; Eddie Murray became the All Time RBI leader amongst switch hitters, doing it while pl...

Sportsnaut
Washington Nationals starting rotation is the X-factor in the NL East for 2021 MLB season

by: Robbie Stratakos Sportsnaut 2h

The National League East is a five-team cluster. The unit that can considerably separate these teams from each other? That would be the Washington Nationals'

Newsday
Mets owner Steve Cohen comes back to Twitter | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Steve Cohen just couldn’t resist. The Mets’ owner reactivated his Twitter account on Tuesday, less than a month after he shut it down following what he called "personal threats"

Mets Minors

Pete Crow-Armstrong Impressing Early in His First Camp

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 3h

Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Mets’ No, 19 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is impressing early in his first spring training camp. The 18-year-old lefty from Harvard-Westlake High School was invit

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Story focused on new-look Rockies, not contract

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h

- Trevor Story's priority list this season includes being a more vocal leader, taking his base stealing to another level, crushing early count fastballs and honing his footwork in the field.

