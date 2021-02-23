New York Mets
Taijuan Walker switches number due to Mr. Met
by: Associated Press — New York Post 23m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Taijuan Walker is taking a back seat on his new team — to Mr. Met. A day after the Mets finalized his $23 million, three-year contract, Walker said he was aced out of his
MLB rumors: Trea Turner, Juan Soto talk extensions; Scott Kazmir signs deal after five-year absence - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 9h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday
Former Phillie Jarad Eickhoff impressing at Mets spring training
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Observations from Tuesday’s Mets workout: Got It Covered The Mets practiced pickoff throws to first and third base from the catcher Tuesday. Luis Rojas wants his players developing “muscle
Remembering Mets History (1992): Eddie Murray Becomes All Time RBI Leader Amongst Switch Hitters
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Saturday, June 6th 1992: On this day Hall of Famer; Eddie Murray became the All Time RBI leader amongst switch hitters, doing it while pl...
The Mets exec who doubles as Oscars wiz
by: Jon Paul Morosi — MLB: Mets 4h
Sure, Ben Zauzmer read "Moneyball" in elementary school, setting his course for a 2020 World Series ring with the Dodgers’ front office and new position as the Mets’ director of analytics. That career arc sounds familiar in Major League Baseball....
Washington Nationals starting rotation is the X-factor in the NL East for 2021 MLB season
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 6h
The National League East is a five-team cluster. The unit that can considerably separate these teams from each other? That would be the Washington Nationals'
Mets owner Steve Cohen comes back to Twitter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 7h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Steve Cohen just couldn’t resist. The Mets’ owner reactivated his Twitter account on Tuesday, less than a month after he shut it down following what he called "personal threats"
Pete Crow-Armstrong Impressing Early in His First Camp
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 7h
Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Mets’ No, 19 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is impressing early in his first spring training camp. The 18-year-old lefty from Harvard-Westlake High School was invit
Happy Birthday!!! Thank you for your service, sir!My dad had my siblings & I a lil late in life 😊 He turned 90 yrs old yesterday, he’s a veteran (Korean War). My dads favorite baseball team is the New York @Mets ! Can y’all wish him a Happy Birthday 🎂 💙🧡 #LGM @McCannon33 @STR0 @Lindor12BC @_David_Peterson @NoahsyndergaardBlog / Website
Taijuan Walker switches number due to Mr. Met https://t.co/bLUNTD4X6IBlogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: February 24, 1966: University of Southern California pitcher Tom Seaver signs with the @Braves. The deal will later be voided, and Seaver is selected by the @Mets in a special draft. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/kZibMYIqv2Blogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: February 24, 1976: @Mets trade George Stone to the @Rangers for Bill Hands. Stone pitched three seasons for New York (1973-1975), including a spectacular 1973 regular season record 12 wins to help lead the @Mets to the postseason. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/r56TYpBUm2Blogger / Podcaster
Former Phillie Jarad Eickhoff impressing at Mets spring training https://t.co/1D0LA0cxTqBlogger / Podcaster
Man I still feel like I’m dreaming. Having the opportunity to connect with one of my idols @BarryBonds & hear his perspective on the game & life in general was special. I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude...going to continue to absorb & try to be the best. LFGM! 🤟🏾Player
