Noah Syndergaard throws bullpen session at NY Mets camp
by: @lohud — LoHud 2h
Noah Syndergaard, who is making his way back from Tommy John surgery, threw a bullpen session at Mets camp on Wednesday.
Mets’ J.D. Davis hopes tweak will lead to offensive rebirth
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
PORT ST. LUCIE — J.D. Davis came to spring training with the comfort of knowing he’s considered more a third baseman than left fielder. That said, will he be the Mets’ primary third baseman
Betances vows to win the hearts of Mets fans
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 30m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Now entering his second season with the Mets, Dellin Betances has given the team 11 2/3 largely ineffective appearances over 15 innings. He has not come close to replicating his perennial All-Star-caliber performances in the...
Braves claim Guillermo Heredia off waivers from Mets
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m
Heredia had a brief stint with the Mets in 2020.
J.D. Davis still has no assurances that he'll be Mets' everyday third baseman | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 57m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — J.D. Davis heard the rumors, but he didn’t care much about them. All offseason, the Mets were linked to various star third basemen and would-be trade acquisitions — Kris Bryant
Mets' JD Davis talks third base, trade rumors | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
The last few months have been a bit bumpy for JD Davis, even if he didn't pay attention to it.
Dom Smith arrives at spring training, Lindor & McNeil spend time turning two | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets Dom Smith has finally arrived at spring training in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday and spent the day taking his first batting practice of camp. Plus, see F...
Mets And Lindor Are Both Wise To Let An Extension Play Itself Out
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets have a tiger by the tail in Francisco Lindo. While the temptation is to wrap him up long term, it's wiser to take a deep breath.
J.D. Davis will see most of his reps at third base in 2021 - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
J.D. Davis preferred to stay offline this offseason.
