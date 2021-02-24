Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
59249537_thumbnail

J.D. Davis will see most of his reps at third base in 2021 - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

J.D. Davis preferred to stay offline this offseason.

New York Post
59427379_thumbnail

Mets’ J.D. Davis hopes tweak will lead to offensive rebirth

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

PORT ST. LUCIE — J.D. Davis came to spring training with the comfort of knowing he’s considered more a third baseman than left fielder. That said, will he be the Mets’ primary third baseman

MLB: Mets.com
59426938_thumbnail

Betances vows to win the hearts of Mets fans

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 30m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Now entering his second season with the Mets, Dellin Betances has given the team 11 2/3 largely ineffective appearances over 15 innings. He has not come close to replicating his perennial All-Star-caliber performances in the...

Amazin' Avenue
59426828_thumbnail

Braves claim Guillermo Heredia off waivers from Mets

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m

Heredia had a brief stint with the Mets in 2020.

Newsday
59426166_thumbnail

J.D. Davis still has no assurances that he'll be Mets' everyday third baseman  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 58m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — J.D. Davis heard the rumors, but he didn’t care much about them. All offseason, the Mets were linked to various star third basemen and would-be trade acquisitions — Kris Bryant

Metro News
59421181_thumbnail

Mets' JD Davis talks third base, trade rumors | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

The last few months have been a bit bumpy for JD Davis, even if he didn't pay attention to it. 

SNY Mets

Dom Smith arrives at spring training, Lindor & McNeil spend time turning two | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Mets Dom Smith has finally arrived at spring training in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday and spent the day taking his first batting practice of camp. Plus, see F...

Reflections On Baseball
59425372_thumbnail

Mets And Lindor Are Both Wise To Let An Extension Play Itself Out

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets have a tiger by the tail in Francisco Lindo. While the temptation is to wrap him up long term, it's wiser to take a deep breath.

Tweets