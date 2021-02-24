New York Mets
Betances vows to win the hearts of Mets fans
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 17m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Now entering his second season with the Mets, Dellin Betances has given the team 11 2/3 largely ineffective appearances over 15 innings. He has not come close to replicating his perennial All-Star-caliber performances in the...
