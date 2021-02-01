New York Mets
Mets manager Luis Rojas not ready to name a closer, but Edwin Diaz is preparing as such
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 46m
Despite New York Mets’ manager Luis Rojas not naming as the official closer who will take every save opportunity available for the team, Edwin Diaz is going ahead with his spring preparations as if he is going to take the ball every time his team...
Alonso is the one to watch in New York
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 47m
There has never been a better rookie season in the history of the Mets than Pete Alonso, the Polar Bear, had in 2019, when he hit 53 home runs and broke the all-time rookie home run record that Aaron Judge of the Yankees had set in '17. Tom Seaver...
MLB roundtable: Offseason awards for best signing, most improved team and biggest disappointment - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 52m
The Blue Jays, Mets and Padres headed in the right direction this winter; the Rockies, Angels and Rays did not
Mets Spring Training Mic'd Up: Listen in on Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has a staff with huge potential for 2021. On this episode of Mic'd Up, Hefner delivers an inside look into how he trains hi...
The Mets Need To Sign Francisco Lindor For Life After He Showed Up To Spring Training Wearing Prince Akeem's Mets Jacket From Coming To America | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 1h
I already knew Francisco Lindor deserved that $300+ million contract everyone's linked him to because of what he has done on the baseball field, every Indians fan telling me that we were getting an ab...
Corey Oswalt’s path to the majors is more complicated in 2021
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Oswalt has taken quite the tumble down the totem pole.
Chili Davis Back in Camp and Excited for 2021
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
Due to underlying health concerns, Chili Davis worked from home during the COVID-shortened season last year. The New York Mets hitting coach is now back in-person, as he met with the media for the
SAVAGE VIEWS – Defending Sandy, Part 2
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
February 25, 2021 This is a follow up to my earlier article. Some folks wondered whether a 73 year old former marine was the right p...
