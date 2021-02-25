New York Mets
Dominic Smith confident he can turn corner in leftfield for Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets were clear throughout the offseason that they preferred not to play Dominic Smith in leftfield and, still now, that is true. But they also don’t have much of a choice.
Dom Smith's Progress a Testament to Perseverance
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 33m
Smith’s hard work has him on the precipice of the next level
Dominic Smith using Barry Bonds chat to focus on Mets left field challenge
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 55m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Dominic Smith’s latest inspiration came from a recent Instagram live chat he hosted with a noted left fielder. Barry Bonds dissected Smith’s left-handed swing, but also
James McCann says seeing Jacob deGrom pitch up close is ‘unreal’ | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On Mets Hot Stove, New York Mets catcher James McCann told SNY’s Steve Gelbs what it’s been like getting to know pitchers Jacob deGrom and David Peterson. Mc...
Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo want you not to worry about their defense - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
As is typically the case with any tortured fan base, despite all the improvements the Mets made to their roster this offseason, all eyes will still be on the outfield — arguably the team’s weakest defensive area.
What If... | 02/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The Mets celebrate Black History Month by recognizing the contributions of the players that have made the franchise Amazin'
The Edwin Diaz Dilemma
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
Prized by who exactly? I'm going to start this off with a confession. Watching Edwin Díaz attempting to hold the lead in the ninth inning ...
Mets' Francisco Lindor wears 'Coming to America' jacket at spring training
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 2h
The Mets' new shortstop made quite a statement showing up for workouts in the jacket made famous by Eddie Murphy.
