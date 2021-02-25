Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo want you not to worry about their defense - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 57m

As is typically the case with any tortured fan base, despite all the improvements the Mets made to their roster this offseason, all eyes will still be on the outfield — arguably the team’s weakest defensive area.

The Apple
Dom Smith's Progress a Testament to Perseverance

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 26m

Smith’s hard work has him on the precipice of the next level

New York Post
Dominic Smith using Barry Bonds chat to focus on Mets left field challenge

by: Mike Puma New York Post 49m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Dominic Smith’s latest inspiration came from a recent Instagram live chat he hosted with a noted left fielder. Barry Bonds dissected Smith’s left-handed swing, but also

SNY Mets

James McCann says seeing Jacob deGrom pitch up close is ‘unreal’ | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 55m

On Mets Hot Stove, New York Mets catcher James McCann told SNY’s Steve Gelbs what it’s been like getting to know pitchers Jacob deGrom and David Peterson. Mc...

Newsday
Dominic Smith confident he can turn corner in leftfield for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets were clear throughout the offseason that they preferred not to play Dominic Smith in leftfield and, still now, that is true. But they also don’t have much of a choice.

Film Room
What If... | 02/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

The Mets celebrate Black History Month by recognizing the contributions of the players that have made the franchise Amazin'

Mike's Mets
The Edwin Diaz Dilemma

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Prized by who exactly? I'm going to start this off with a confession. Watching  Edwin Díaz attempting to hold the lead in the ninth inning ...

USA Today
Mets' Francisco Lindor wears 'Coming to America' jacket at spring training

by: Jesse Yomtov USA Today 2h

The Mets' new shortstop made quite a statement showing up for workouts in the jacket made famous by Eddie Murphy.

Tweets