New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Rene Rivera: Thor's Favorite Mets Back Up Catcher: (2016-2017 / 2019-2020)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4m

Rene Rivera was born July 31st 1983, in Bayamon Puerto Rico. The five foot ten right hand hitting catcher was signed out of high school as ...

MLB: Mets.com
Social justice spurs Dom's youth outreach

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 7m

On the night of Aug. 26, 2020, Dominic Smith entered Citi Field’s press conference room with something to say. Smith had spent his day mourning the police shooting of Jacob Blake, pondering what it meant, then playing in a baseball game with all...

centerfieldmaz
Kevin Plawecki: 2015 NL Champion Mets Reserve Catcher (2015 - 2018)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4m

Kevin Jeffrey Plawecki was born February 26th 1991 in Carmel, Indiana where his father coached his youth baseball teams.  The six f...

New York Post
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo aiming to hold onto center field spot

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Mets were connected to big names in center field this offseason, from George Springer to Jackie Bradley Jr. As much as he tried to not pay attention to it, Brandon Nimmo heard

The Apple
Dom Smith's Progress a Testament to Perseverance

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 4h

Smith’s hard work has him on the precipice of the next level

SNY Mets

James McCann says seeing Jacob deGrom pitch up close is ‘unreal’ | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

On Mets Hot Stove, New York Mets catcher James McCann told SNY’s Steve Gelbs what it’s been like getting to know pitchers Jacob deGrom and David Peterson. Mc...

Daily News
Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo want you not to worry about their defense - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

As is typically the case with any tortured fan base, despite all the improvements the Mets made to their roster this offseason, all eyes will still be on the outfield — arguably the team’s weakest defensive area.

Newsday
Dominic Smith confident he can turn corner in leftfield for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets were clear throughout the offseason that they preferred not to play Dominic Smith in leftfield and, still now, that is true. But they also don’t have much of a choice.

Film Room
What If... | 02/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

The Mets celebrate Black History Month by recognizing the contributions of the players that have made the franchise Amazin'

