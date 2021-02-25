Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Mets Thursday Press Conferences - 2/25/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

On Thursday, Matthew Allan , Dom Smith and Brandon Nimmo all sat down to talk to the press.  Here are the complete Press Conferences from ...

MLB: Mets.com
Social justice spurs Dom's youth outreach

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

On the night of Aug. 26, 2020, Dominic Smith entered Citi Field’s press conference room with something to say. Smith had spent his day mourning the police shooting of Jacob Blake, pondering what it meant, then playing in a baseball game with all...

centerfieldmaz
Kevin Plawecki: 2015 NL Champion Mets Reserve Catcher (2015 - 2018)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

Kevin Jeffrey Plawecki was born February 26th 1991 in Carmel, Indiana where his father coached his youth baseball teams.  The six f...

New York Post
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo aiming to hold onto center field spot

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 3h

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Mets were connected to big names in center field this offseason, from George Springer to Jackie Bradley Jr. As much as he tried to not pay attention to it, Brandon Nimmo heard

The Apple
Dom Smith's Progress a Testament to Perseverance

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 5h

Smith’s hard work has him on the precipice of the next level

SNY Mets

James McCann says seeing Jacob deGrom pitch up close is ‘unreal’ | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6h

On Mets Hot Stove, New York Mets catcher James McCann told SNY’s Steve Gelbs what it’s been like getting to know pitchers Jacob deGrom and David Peterson. Mc...

Daily News
Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo want you not to worry about their defense - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6h

As is typically the case with any tortured fan base, despite all the improvements the Mets made to their roster this offseason, all eyes will still be on the outfield — arguably the team’s weakest defensive area.

Newsday
Dominic Smith confident he can turn corner in leftfield for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 6h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets were clear throughout the offseason that they preferred not to play Dominic Smith in leftfield and, still now, that is true. But they also don’t have much of a choice.

