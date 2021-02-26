Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
Mets acting GM Zack Scott on what went on behind the scenes of the Francisco Lindor deal | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

On Mets Hot Stove, acting GM Zack Scott explains how the Francisco Lindor deal came to be, his urgency to sign both the SS and OF Michael Conforto to an exte...

Forbes

No Trevor Bauer? No Problem For The Newly Legitimate—And Newly Fortunate—New York Mets

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 29s

The irony of declaring the failed pursuit of Trevor Bauer appears to be evidence of the Mets’ vastly improved luck/karma under new owner Steve Cohen is that a failed “pursuit” of Bauer would have been undeniable evidence of the same ol’ same ol’...

Amazin' Avenue
Mike Montgomery is an option for both the bullpen and the rotation

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

The veteran swingman’s path to make the Mets out of spring is probably through the bullpen, though.

The Apple

David Peterson Can Be X-Factor in Mets' Rotation

by: Kyle Morello The Apple 23m

If Peterson performs, the Mets could have the best staff in baseball

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 2/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 27m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

Rising Apple

Mets icon Jose Reyes has slid head first into a successful music career

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 36m

Former New York Mets great Jose Reyes has taken his retirement from the game of baseball in full stride as he has become a fully-fledged musical recording ...

New York Mets Videos

Pete Alonso Media Availability

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m

Pete Alonso meets with the media for the first time this Spring Training.

Film Room
Barry Bonds, Dom Smith chat Pt. 2 | 02/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 45m

Watch part two of Barry Bonds talking with Dominic Smith as part of MLB Tonight: A Conversation

Mets Merized
MMO Exclusive: Mets Prospect Carlos Cortes Talks Offseason Success

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 55m

Very few minor league players were in action during the last year with the pandemic completely knocking out the Minor League Baseball season in 2020, but Mets prospect Carlos Cortes got the chance

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 2m
    Random hot take: Mets are better than the Braves.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Betances said he hit low 90s today, which is an improvement from where his velo was last year at this time. It was plain to see he fooled Alonso on a couple fastballs. His opinion overall? “It was alright,” he said.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    John Harper @NYNJHarper 4m
    For https://t.co/HXLkX5MaC9: My pre-season NL Power Rankings. NL is the stronger, deeper league at the moment, with a handful of teams capable of winning the WS, including the Mets. https://t.co/ftspH5vm3g
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Dellin Betances says he was sitting "low 90s" with his four-seamer during live BP today. Last year at this time, he says he was around 86 mph.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 6m
    Typical cycle - my ideas are rejected, mocked, then accepted, then everyone realizes my version of things was better. It took making you younglings actually seeing a non-black-dropshadow Mets uniform to see how they should look. Now you will slowly accept the 7 Inning Game.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 6m
    yay! a trashy 7line
    KFC
    Barstool at the Ballpark 2021 is live! 6 outings - Price includes ticket to the game, UNLIMITED BEER from 1 hour prior to first pitch until the alcohol cut off, and one free meal. Prices range from $70-$95. ITS THE BEST DEAL IN ALL OF LIVE SPORTS BUY NOW: https://t.co/QlfT4Ebzet
    Blogger / Podcaster
