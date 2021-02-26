New York Mets
Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Matt Allan & others on full display in Friday's spring workouts | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, shortstop Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and other Mets players and pitcher close out a hot Friday down in Port St. Lucie in st...
An Eager Pete Alonso Is Ecstatic For Season to Start
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 8m
Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso is coming into the 2021 season as what he describes as the "best version of himself."“I’m ready to help this team win,” the first baseman said, and contin
Rojas Joins High Heat
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 12m
Luis Rojas joins Mad Dog Russo on High Heat to talk about the upcoming 2021 season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subs...
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.25 - SS - Khalil Watson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Khalil Watson Mack's spin - Another of the very talented shortstops in this draft I could be drafting him late here, especially if a run ...
Mets launch Amazin’ Mets Foundation
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 48m
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 26, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the launch of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets. The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is committed to using the platform of the Mets to inspire change...
Mets of the 2000s: 40-31
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
Welcome to the seventh chapter of Faith and Fears historical countdown of the The Top 100 Mets of the 2000s. A full introduction to what were doing is available here.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Announce 2021 Coaching Staff
by: Ben Fadden — Mets Minors 2h
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2021 season. The Mets Double-A affiliate will be led by manager Lorenzo Bundy, who will be entering hi
Mets: 3 Citi Field food options Steve Cohen can dish out when fans return
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets admittedly already have incredible food options available at Citi Field. With the likes of Shake Shack, Nathan's, ribs, tacos, sausage &a...
RT @ThomasBrice2017: The @PeacocksWBB are building something special after another huge win. In a preview of what's to expect on https://t.co/vZBSXvr8XX at 6:48 PM EST/11:48PM 🇬🇧⏰we ask coach @Bjam88James is Taiah Thornton first team all MAAC? Find out what coach has to say and tune in tonight!! https://t.co/my4ey57Kh2Beat Writer / Columnist
So he didn’t strike out a lot and pad his stats with 3HRs after the Mets were eliminated which everyone then multiplies by 2.7 and pretends he wasn’t awful all year although you all watched the games and should know better? did you not watch the games? Wayne, you clearly watched.37.4% of Pete Alonso's batted balls in 2019 were in the launch angle sweet spot zone In 2020, it was 30.4% https://t.co/ZaMz3Vw9zIBlogger / Podcaster
I feel personally attacked by how bad the McDonald’s Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is. I simply deserved better.Misc
In his MLB debut, Kevin Plawecki collected two hits. He became the 5th #Mets catcher to record 2 hits in his debut. The others: Juan Centeno Josh Thole Ed Hearn Greg Goossen @Metsmerized #LGM @MetsHappy 30th Birthday, Kevin Plawecki. He hit his first major league home run off CC Sabathia in 2015, becoming the first player to hit his first big league HR during a Mets-Yankees Subway Series game. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/dStLwEozaVBlogger / Podcaster
Is Pete Alonso actually The Devil? https://t.co/xLp07LrUQbBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso said last year’s September rebound helped teach him an important lesson overall: "I learned to give myself a little bit of grace.” 1st 35G: .208 BA, 6 HR, 19 RBIs, .700 OPS Last 22G: .265 BA, 10 HR, 16 RBIs, .992 OPS #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
