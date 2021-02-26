Luis was always so friendly when I was around. Dave Jauss was too during his first tour with the Mets. Heck, Ricky Meinhold was a scout assigned to the Mets when I was covering the team. I know most of the staff — all good people.

Steve Toneatti AdamRubinMedia And Luis Rojas started coaching Rookie ball 5 years into your Mets beat writing gig.