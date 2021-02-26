Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Larry Brown Sports
Mets announcer Howie Rose rips Blue Jays for eliminating radio broadcasts

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 5m

New York Mets radio announcer Howie Rose ripped the Toronto Blue Jays for eliminating specialized radio broadcasts in 2021.

New York Post
Dellin Betances looks sharp early in Mets spring training

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 1h

Observations from Friday’s Mets workout: Dell Yeah! Dellin Betances throwing to hitters was a win-win. Pete Alonso did take him deep, but Betances also induced some funny-looking swings and

Mack's Mets
Pete Alonso Mets Press Conferences - 2/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  Here is Pete Alonso's full Press Conference from today . LIVE: Pete Alonso from spring training https://t.co/sgPgHRSy1I — SNY (@SNYtv)...

Daily News
Pete Alonso calls for return of Mets' black jerseys - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

Pete Alonso’s desire to bring back the iconic Mets’ black jerseys goes deeper than just a fashion statement.

USA Today
Bruce makes it to Yankees, 3 1/2 years later than he thought

by: AP USA Today 4h

Jay Bruce made it to the New York Yankees, 3 1/2 years later than he first thought

Newsday
Pete Alonso hopes 162-game season will help him return to 2019 form | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Pete Alonso has a way with words, and on Friday he used those words to create a special metaphor for being in a slump. "I feel like I’m eating," he said, "a poop sandwich." That

Gotham Baseball
Spring Training Optimism Isn’t Fools Gold Thanks To Mets Enviable Depth

by: James Flippin Gotham Baseball 4h

It isn’t pleasant, but it’s also not so hard for Mets fans to think back to recent seasons that were more or less ruined by a lack of starting pitching depth. Despite the “image” cultivated by the …

MLB: Mets.com
Back in black (jerseys)? Alonso hopes so

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Pete Alonso may not be the only Met who wants the team to bring back its black alternate jerseys this season, but he’s easily the most outspoken member of that group. Alonso on Friday again extolled the virtues of the black...

