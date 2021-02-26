New York Mets
Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso projected to lead elite Mets offense
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 1h
It’s been quite the eventful offseason for the Mets both in terms of the players they actually acquired and the numerous others they’ve reportedly been “in on.” Some of the non-moves, like losing o…
Lunch Time Links 2/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mark Vientos is closer to the show than you think
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
The slugging third baseman could conceivably be ready for a MLB cup of coffee at the end of the season.
Grading the Mets' Offseason Additions
by: James Williams — The Apple 20m
Since the hot stove has cooled, let’s give out some grades
Blue’s Battles
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 1h
In his first full year in the Major Leagues, LHP Vida Blue went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA over 39 starts for Oakland to win both the Cy Young and MVP Awards, one of the most dominant seasons ever for a pitcher.
Opinion: Dellin Betances Can Succeed Without High-90s Velocity
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
After spending eight seasons with the New York Yankees, reliever Dellin Betances decided to explore other options and ultimately came to an agreement with the New York Mets, although his inaugural
The 2021 Met Starting Outfield Will Likely Be A Trio Of Homegrown Players By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 1h
When the Mets open the season In DC against the Nationals on April 1 we will likely see a trio of outfielders in Dom Smith, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto–that are homegrown […]
5 MLB managers on the hot seat to start 2021 season - New York Daily News
by: Bill Madden — NY Daily News 2h
‘Tis the time of year when hope springs eternal in baseball, and for those teams with the highest of expectations, like the Yankees, Mets, White Sox, Astros and Angels, also come the hottest of manager seats.
