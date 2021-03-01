New York Mets
MLB rumors: Mets will begin extension talks with Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto soon - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 39m
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Mets' Alderson expects Lindor, Conforto extension talks will begin soon
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 3m
New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson wants to sign outfielder Michael Conforto and shortstop Francisco Lindor to long-term deals, and he says discussions with both players will begin soon."We've had Conforto for many years. He's not only...
Mets to honor Seaver with '41' patch
by: Sarah Langs — MLB: Mets 18m
The Mets will wear a “41” tribute patch for Tom Seaver on their home and road uniforms this season, honoring the Hall of Famer who passed away on Aug. 31. Seaver, the first player to enter the Hall of Fame with a Mets cap on his plaque, had a 2.86
Can Brandon Nimmo be a suitable centerfielder?
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 20m
What the film and analytics tell us about Nimmo's defense in centerfield.
Three Things We Learned from Sandy Alderson’s Press Conference
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 23m
Team president Sandy Alderson spoke to reporters via zoom on Monday morning before the Mets first game of the 2021 spring docket.The Mets play their first exhibition game on Monday, against th
Mets president Alderson: Extension talks for Lindor, Conforto to begin 'relatively soon' | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 41m
As the Mets began their competitive portion of spring training on Monday against the Miami Marlins, team president Sandy Alderson attempted to put a bow on a
Jacob Barnes could be a wild card in the competition for a bullpen spot this spring
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m
Barnes improved his control in 2020, but he gave up a lot of hard hits, and his overall numbers have suffered.
Mets to honor Tom Seaver with '41' patch on jersey | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 45m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a "41" patch on the right sleeve of their uniforms during every game in 2021, the team announced Monday. The circular patch fe
