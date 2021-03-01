Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Mets will wear a 41 Patch in 2021

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

41 was Tom Seaver in case you are new.  Good job Mets. FLUSHING, N.Y., March 1, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they will wear a “41” Tom Seaver tribute patch on the right sleeve of their home and road uniforms during the 2021 season....

59542043_thumbnail

Mets hire new Chief Revenue Officer because baseball is about revenue

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The Mets tried to keep the 41 Patch secret from me (no press release) but THIS they want you to know. The bold in the second full paragraph is mine.  I will be home watching on TV. JEFF DELINE TO JOIN METS AS EVP/CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER   FLUSHING, N.Y.

SNY Mets

LIVE: Francisco Lindor speaks after his Mets spring training debut | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 15m

New York Post
59541254_thumbnail

Listen to Episode 35 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Did Mets Do Enough in Offseason? feat. Mookie Wilson

by: Jake Brown New York Post 30m

The calendar has turned to March. The Mets are starting their spring training schedule this week. The season opener is exactly a month away. Warmer weather is coming soon. It’s a beautiful time

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets are 'happy' after missing Trevor Bauer; Francisco Lindor extension talks to start soon - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 35m

Here is Monday's hot stove buzz

Newsday
59540859_thumbnail

Mets announce changes to vetting process of hiring after Jared Porter and Mickey Callaway incidents | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 43m

JUPITER, Fla. — After misconduct scandals left a dark mark on the Mets’ offseason, they have tweaked the vetting process of potential new employees to try to avoid further issues, team president Sandy

Sports Illustrated
59539735_thumbnail

Mets' Sandy Alderson Expects Francisco Lindor Extension Talks to 'Start Relatively Soon'

by: Jenna West Sports Illustrated 1h

Lindor previously said he is interested in signing a long-term deal with the Mets before he hits the free-agent market.

Metro News
59534991_thumbnail

Mets president Alderson: Extension talks for Lindor, Conforto to begin 'relatively soon' | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

As the Mets began their competitive portion of spring training on Monday against the Miami Marlins, team president Sandy Alderson attempted to put a bow on a

Mack's Mets
50071994_thumbnail

Mets Vs. Marlins Gameday 3/1/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

