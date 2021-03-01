New York Mets
The Mets will wear a 41 Patch in 2021
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
41 was Tom Seaver in case you are new. Good job Mets. FLUSHING, N.Y., March 1, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they will wear a “41” Tom Seaver tribute patch on the right sleeve of their home and road uniforms during the 2021 season....
Mets hire new Chief Revenue Officer because baseball is about revenue
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The Mets tried to keep the 41 Patch secret from me (no press release) but THIS they want you to know. The bold in the second full paragraph is mine. I will be home watching on TV. JEFF DELINE TO JOIN METS AS EVP/CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER FLUSHING, N.Y.
LIVE: Francisco Lindor speaks after his Mets spring training debut | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 15m
Listen to Episode 35 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Did Mets Do Enough in Offseason? feat. Mookie Wilson
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 30m
The calendar has turned to March. The Mets are starting their spring training schedule this week. The season opener is exactly a month away. Warmer weather is coming soon. It’s a beautiful time
MLB rumors: Mets are 'happy' after missing Trevor Bauer; Francisco Lindor extension talks to start soon - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 35m
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Mets announce changes to vetting process of hiring after Jared Porter and Mickey Callaway incidents | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 43m
JUPITER, Fla. — After misconduct scandals left a dark mark on the Mets’ offseason, they have tweaked the vetting process of potential new employees to try to avoid further issues, team president Sandy
Mets' Sandy Alderson Expects Francisco Lindor Extension Talks to 'Start Relatively Soon'
by: Jenna West — Sports Illustrated 1h
Lindor previously said he is interested in signing a long-term deal with the Mets before he hits the free-agent market.
Mets president Alderson: Extension talks for Lindor, Conforto to begin 'relatively soon' | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
As the Mets began their competitive portion of spring training on Monday against the Miami Marlins, team president Sandy Alderson attempted to put a bow on a
Mets Vs. Marlins Gameday 3/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
