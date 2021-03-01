New York Mets
New York Mets to honor Tom Seaver this season with ’41’ patch
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 57m
The New York Mets will honor Tom Seaver by wearing his No. 41 on a patch this season, the club announced Monday.
A Two-Time Winner
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4m
Its literally a small thing, but its tastefully and heartfully done. This iteration of 41 looks Terrific, which couldnt be any more Franchise-appropriate. He wont get a patch.
Rojas on Mets' first ST game | 03/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
Luis Rojas describes playing in front of fans for the first time in a long time and discusses his team's aggressive baserunning
Sandy Alderson wonders if Mets are better off without Trevor Bauer
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3h
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson seemed to question if the team ended up better off because Trevor Bauer turned them down.
Francisco Lindor ‘living the dream’ with Mets contract talks on the way
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
JUPITER, Fla. — Clover Park experienced a welcome burst of noise pollution at about 7:30 on Monday morning. “He came into the clubhouse and just was yelling, like, really loud,” Luis Rojas
MLB rumors: Mets 'happy' after missing Trevor Bauer; Francisco Lindor extension talks to start soon - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 4h
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Mets make changes to vetting and hiring process - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
The Mets have changed their vetting and hiring process in the wake of three separate harassment scandals that were reported in the past month-plus.
Girardi, Boone Facing Huge Expectations, Consequences
by: jjets — The New York Extra 5h
By Jeff Moeller, The New York Extra/thenyextra.com The driving distance between Philadelphia’s Citizens’ Bank Park and Yankee Stadium is approximately 108 miles. The distance given to Phillies’ manager and ex-Yankees’ skipper Joe […]
Luis Rojas says Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar made 'aggressive mistakes' on the bases https://t.co/R7qrWGXOpsTV / Radio Network
RT @imbeccable: thousands of appointments open at javits center for this week + next https://t.co/94SmuZBCDZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @nycshotslots: Thousands of appointments this week at Javits and Aqueduct Racetrack for all eligible New Yorkers. Ignore the note on the homepage that says "no appointments available." https://t.co/SOWCpng9IZBlogger / Podcaster
can we get @TheAppleNYM to 2K followers by morning? 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
I am not interested the unpaid internships discourse but thank you for the considerationBeat Writer / Columnist
Sandy Alderson said he expects the Mets' extension talks with Francisco Lindor to "start relatively soon" https://t.co/0vG5inqMfqTV / Radio Network
