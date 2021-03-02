Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Yankees scouting Yoenis Cespedes | What it means - nj.com

by: Randy Millerrmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Former New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is a free agent looking for work.

Mets Junkies
Almora crushes HR

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 13m

Almora took a belt-high fastball and absolutely crushed it, driving it over the left field wall. This is Almora’s first HR of the Spring and is currently fighting for a fifth OF spot on the Mets 26-man roster. While it’s likely that Almora will...

Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor doesn't like 'Frankie' nickname?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 15m

Lindor has repeatedly said he's willing to commit his future to the organization but has added that he doesn't want negotiations to run past Opening Day and the start of the regular season. 

New York Post
Son accuses Terry Francona of ‘covering up’ for Mickey Callaway as Indians drama spirals

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 29m

Amid a detailed report from The Athletic outlining how Indians management must’ve known about the sexual harassment allegations the website brought to light against their former pitching coach

Film Room
Three new Mets turn double play | 03/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 55m

Three new Mets turn double play

Sports Illustrated
Nick Francona Calls Out Terry Francona, Cleveland Organization for Handling of Callaway's Behavior

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 55m

Nick Francona called out his father and the Cleveland organization for their handling of the accounts of sexual harassment about Mickey Callaway.

amNewYork
Mets' Marcus Stroman debuts new pitch in two perfect spring innings vs. Astros | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1h

Marcus Stroman was supposed to just throw a live bullpen session on Tuesday afternoon. Instead, he campaigned and got the OK to start the Mets' home spring

Mets Daddy

Mets 2021 Optimal Lineup

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

As fans, we are always so critical of the manger about the lineup. Of course, we know managers don’t really set the lineup anymore, and more to the point, there are just so many moving pieces…

