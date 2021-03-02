New York Mets
MLB rumors: Yankees scouting Yoenis Cespedes | What it means - nj.com
by: Randy Millerrmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Former New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is a free agent looking for work.
Almora crushes HR
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 13m
Almora took a belt-high fastball and absolutely crushed it, driving it over the left field wall. This is Almora’s first HR of the Spring and is currently fighting for a fifth OF spot on the Mets 26-man roster. While it’s likely that Almora will...
Mets' Francisco Lindor doesn't like 'Frankie' nickname?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 15m
Lindor has repeatedly said he's willing to commit his future to the organization but has added that he doesn't want negotiations to run past Opening Day and the start of the regular season.
Son accuses Terry Francona of ‘covering up’ for Mickey Callaway as Indians drama spirals
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 29m
Amid a detailed report from The Athletic outlining how Indians management must’ve known about the sexual harassment allegations the website brought to light against their former pitching coach
Three new Mets turn double play | 03/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 55m
Three new Mets turn double play
Nick Francona Calls Out Terry Francona, Cleveland Organization for Handling of Callaway's Behavior
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 55m
Nick Francona called out his father and the Cleveland organization for their handling of the accounts of sexual harassment about Mickey Callaway.
Mets' Marcus Stroman debuts new pitch in two perfect spring innings vs. Astros | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1h
Marcus Stroman was supposed to just throw a live bullpen session on Tuesday afternoon. Instead, he campaigned and got the OK to start the Mets' home spring
Mets 2021 Optimal Lineup
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
As fans, we are always so critical of the manger about the lineup. Of course, we know managers don’t really set the lineup anymore, and more to the point, there are just so many moving pieces…
Tweets
Practice or not, always a pleasure to put one in the books.Super Fan
RT @MetsBBcarnival: Time to see what this Sam McWilliams hype is all about! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Big for Almora to show that he can be an offensive weapon. He’s the best defensive outfielder this team has at the moment.New acquisition Albert Almora Jr. is the second Mets hitter to go deep today. His first home run as a Met: https://t.co/BLgMqGm9s9TV / Radio Personality
. @SamMcWilliams3 on to close out the game in the 7th. #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
