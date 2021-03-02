Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
59574418_thumbnail

How Marcus Stroman developed his new pitch | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 48m

Newsday's Mets beat writer Tim Healey explains how Robert Gsellman came to show Marcus Stroman how to throw his new changeup, which he debuted in ...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

That's So Mets Podcast
59575452_thumbnail

Mets Baseball Is BACK; Home Run Predictions For Lineup

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 5m

Joe and Connor react to the early Mets Spring Training games including an impressive performance from Marcus Stroman. The guys go through the lineup and try to predict who (besides Pete Alonso) could have a 40 home run season. They also dive into...

New York Post
59564872_thumbnail

Yoenis Cespedes showcase leaves teams as tempted as ever

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 21m

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — If seven ballplayers, all wearing identical, bright red jerseys with the same name and number on the back, stand on a field together … If the owner of that name and number

MLB: Mets.com
59575066_thumbnail

Change it up: Stroman thrilled with new pitch

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 23m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- After eight months of work, Marcus Stroman finally unveiled his secret weapon on Tuesday in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Astros. In two innings, Stroman threw more than a half-dozen split changeups -- a pitch he learned from...

Film Room
59575007_thumbnail

Mets on exhibition win vs. Astros | 03/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Luis Rojas, Marcus Stroman, James McCann and Brandon Nimmo discuss their performances in the team's Spring Training win against the Astros

Newsday
59574946_thumbnail

James McCann's ability to throw out base stealers a big change for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 28m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Among the most persistent truths for the Mets in recent years is that they have been awful at preventing stolen bases. The last four years, they ranked in the bottom five, last,

Prime Time Sports Talk
59574905_thumbnail

The Cleveland Indians Need A Complete Overhaul

by: Daniel Corrigan Prime Time Sports Talk 29m

In light of recent developments involving who knew what about Mickey Callaway, Dan Corrigan sounds off about the organization and accountability.

Mets Merized
59574865_thumbnail

Stroman Tosses Two Perfect Innings in Strong Spring Debut

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 31m

Taking the mound for the first time in about a year, New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman got his spring off to a very strong start, tossing a pair of perfect innings in Tuesday’s 2-0 w

Shea Anything

Get a Mets Fix during spring training

by: N/A Shea Anything 38m

