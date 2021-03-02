New York Mets
Change it up: Stroman thrilled with new pitch
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 21m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- After eight months of work, Marcus Stroman finally unveiled his secret weapon on Tuesday in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Astros. In two innings, Stroman threw more than a half-dozen split changeups -- a pitch he learned from...
Mets Baseball Is BACK; Home Run Predictions For Lineup
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 3m
Joe and Connor react to the early Mets Spring Training games including an impressive performance from Marcus Stroman. The guys go through the lineup and try to predict who (besides Pete Alonso) could have a 40 home run season. They also dive into...
Yoenis Cespedes showcase leaves teams as tempted as ever
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 19m
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — If seven ballplayers, all wearing identical, bright red jerseys with the same name and number on the back, stand on a field together … If the owner of that name and number
Mets on exhibition win vs. Astros | 03/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 23m
Luis Rojas, Marcus Stroman, James McCann and Brandon Nimmo discuss their performances in the team's Spring Training win against the Astros
James McCann's ability to throw out base stealers a big change for Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 26m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Among the most persistent truths for the Mets in recent years is that they have been awful at preventing stolen bases. The last four years, they ranked in the bottom five, last,
The Cleveland Indians Need A Complete Overhaul
by: Daniel Corrigan — Prime Time Sports Talk 27m
In light of recent developments involving who knew what about Mickey Callaway, Dan Corrigan sounds off about the organization and accountability.
Stroman Tosses Two Perfect Innings in Strong Spring Debut
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 30m
Taking the mound for the first time in about a year, New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman got his spring off to a very strong start, tossing a pair of perfect innings in Tuesday’s 2-0 w
