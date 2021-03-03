New York Mets
What does the ideal 2021 Mets lineup look like against right-handed pitchers? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
In this edition of ‘Pitch Clock’, Anthony Recker, Anthony McCarron, and Marc Malusis have 45 seconds to pitch their ideal Mets lineup with right-handed pitch...
What Yankees saw from ex-Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes during open workout | Scouting report - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 19m
Former New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes held an open workout Tuesday in Florida. More than 10 teams attended, including the New York Yankees.
Francisco Alvarez Conditioned Body, Mind During Unusual 2020 Season
by: Jose De Jesus Ortiz — Baseball America 19m
Unable to return home to visit family in Venezuela because of the pandemic, the Mets prospect gained even more appreciation for both his parents and baseball in 2020.
New York Mets: Buyer beware with Yoenis Cespedes
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 36m
Yoenis Cespedes' tenure with the New York Mets could not have ended on a worse note. He had parlayed an excellent 2016 campaign into a four year deal worth...
Nationals say lefty Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 39m
Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester will have surgery to have a thyroid gland removed, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.Lester will leave spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, and f
Mets News: Francisco Lindor extension talks starting soon
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 49m
The New York Mets biggest move this offseason by all objective and subjective accounts was trading for former Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. Not only ...
Jake Hager will try to finally crack the big leagues
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
The former Rays first round pick is a career minor leaguer.
Albert Almora Launches Solo Shot in Spring Debut
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 1h
To this point in his big league career, outfielder Albert Almora has been more known for his defense in centerfield. However, Almora started off his Mets career with a bang at the plate, launching
Tom Brennan - The ETAs of the Mets' Top 30 Prospects
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
Great Prospects Make Mets Customers Happy I spent far too many years (the top 30 years of my life, probably) taking the LIRR to and from wor...
