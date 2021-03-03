Some interesting tidbits in this video. First, players are people- they are emotional and impulsive just like us. Two, never ever do anything important without an agent or lawyer or impartial advisor.

Starting 9 https://t.co/MvaKfT5il0 "It's **** over I'm done... call the Dodgers, it's gonna be the Mets." -Trevor Bauer Remember that leaked "LFGM" Linktree? @ BauerOutage 's agent @ AgentRachelLuba outlines that day, and how he almost made his decision based on a social media fiasco. https://t.co/hzwErA3XwO