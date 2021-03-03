Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets News: Francisco Lindor extension talks starting soon

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 49m

The New York Mets biggest move this offseason by all objective and subjective accounts was trading for former Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. Not only ...

nj.com
What Yankees saw from ex-Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes during open workout | Scouting report - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19m

Former New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes held an open workout Tuesday in Florida. More than 10 teams attended, including the New York Yankees.

Baseball America
Francisco Alvarez Conditioned Body, Mind During Unusual 2020 Season

by: Jose De Jesus Ortiz Baseball America 20m

Unable to return home to visit family in Venezuela because of the pandemic, the Mets prospect gained even more appreciation for both his parents and baseball in 2020.

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Buyer beware with Yoenis Cespedes

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 36m

Yoenis Cespedes' tenure with the New York Mets could not have ended on a worse note. He had parlayed an excellent 2016 campaign into a four year deal worth...

Newsday
Nationals say lefty Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 40m

Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester will have surgery to have a thyroid gland removed, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.Lester will leave spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, and f

Amazin' Avenue
Jake Hager will try to finally crack the big leagues

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m

The former Rays first round pick is a career minor leaguer.

Mets Merized
Albert Almora Launches Solo Shot in Spring Debut

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

To this point in his big league career, outfielder Albert Almora has been more known for his defense in centerfield. However, Almora started off his Mets career with a bang at the plate, launching

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - The ETAs of the Mets' Top 30 Prospects

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2h

Great Prospects Make Mets Customers Happy I spent far too many years (the top 30 years of my life, probably) taking the LIRR to and from wor...

