I have slightly high blood pressure and am moderately overweight. I qualify but I’ve been soooo hesitant to schedule and potentially take a shot from someone who “actually needs it” I guess I needed to see this

If you are eligible for vax & have been waiting to take it bc you aren't sure it's your turn: it is ok. You are eligible. I get feeling young/healthy but qualifying bc of work or underlying conditions and from me to you, for whatever that's worth, I want you to take the shot.