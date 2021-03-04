Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Former Mets target Jackie Bradley Jr. is in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 40m

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was linked to the New York Mets for much of the winter and a part of the spring, has decided to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2021 season. According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Milwaukee...

Mets Merized
Kevin Pillar Starting Strong With Mets

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 18m

Kevin Pillar is off to a hot start in his first spring training with the New York Mets. He is 3-for-4 in his first four at-bats, including a double and a triple on Wednesday during the Mets’ exh

New York Post
Jackie Bradley Jr. signs $24 million deal with Brewers after Mets flirtation

by: Jeremy Layton New York Post 37m

Despite reported interest from the Mets, Jackie Bradley Jr. is taking his talents to Milwaukee. The former Red Sox outfielder is signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers, according to

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for March 4, 2021

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

Mets star Francisco Lindor is one of FanSided’s 8 hitters poised to rebound

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

New York Mets fans are feeling optimistic about 2021. New ownership, new players, and a brand new year to invest your heart into your favorite ball club ha...

The Mets Police
MLB to announce annual Lou Gehrig Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

ESPN is reporting MLB will announce an annual  Lou Gehrig Day today.   This is cool. I do wonder why they are choosing June 2, the anniversary of Lou’s death, as opposed to June 19, his birthday…or even July 4. Major League Baseball will hold a sport-

Mets Briefing
The Metropolitan: Shopping for shortstops

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 2h

Plus, catching you up on the day's news

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - IS THIS THE BEST METS' OFFENSE EVER?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2h

Jeff McNeil on SNY not too long ago talked about the depth of the Mets' lineup: "This lineup from top to bottom is pretty incredible. There...

